A new track announcer for Monmouth Park. Here's what his calls will sound like

Monmouth Park will have a new voice in 2024.

The Oceanport racetrack announced Wednesday that Matt Dinerman, who currently serves as the track announcer at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, will handle the announcing duties at the Jersey Shore this summer.

Monmouth Park’s meet is set to open on Saturday, May 11. Closing day is May 5 at Oaklawn, which will remain Dinerman’s winter home.

"I’m delighted to be joining the team at Monmouth,” said the 31-year-old. “It’s an honor to be selected as their next voice. Monmouth is a beautiful racetrack with a large, enthusiastic fan base that supports great racing. I’m really looking forward to meeting and being a part of the community.”

Dinerman came to Oaklawn this year after the Southern California native spent six years at Golden Gate Fields.

Dinerman replaces Chris Griffin, who served as track announcer in 2023. Griffin replaced Frank Mirahmadi, who came to Monmouth Park in 2015 and left to call races at Saratoga in 2023.

Monmouth Park has a long history of great track announcer, including Larry Collmus (1994-2014), who calls the Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup races for NBC.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth Park NJ gets new track announcer for upcoming 2024 meet