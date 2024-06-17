Trace Ford brings much-needed experience to Oklahoma’s Defensive Line

The Oklahoma Sooners returns plenty of experience on the defensive side of the ball in 2024. However, most of it comes at the linebacker position and in the secondary.

Defensive line is a bit of a different story for OU entering Year 3 under head coach Brent Venables. While there is some experience in the trenches with guys like Ethan Downs and Da’Jon Terry, there are a number new faces that will have to get acclimated to Miguel Chavis’ and Todd Bates’ way of doing things.

Oklahoma lost standout performers such as Rondell Bothroyd, Jonah Laulu, Isaiah Coe, Jacob Lacey and Jordan Kelley, veterans who were crucial to last year’s step forward up front.

Each of those players were redshirt seniors, and all but Lacey had run out of eligibility. Lacey was forced to medically retire prior to spring football.

But another redshirt senior, Trace Ford, decided to return for his second season in Norman. He’ll step into more of a leadership role as OU moves from the Big 12 to the SEC.

Ford isn’t the most experienced player on the D-line for the Sooners (that would be Downs). He may not be a starter at his defensive end position (it’ll likely be R Mason Thomas opposite Downs). But, his experience in college football will be extremely valuable for the bevy of talented true freshmen that Chavis and Bates brought in. As a former transfer, he’ll also be a resource for the younger transfer portal additions, such as Damonic Williams.

Ford played mostly in a reserve role last year on a crowded defensive line. After transferring from Oklahoma State following 8.5 sacks in three seasons, he had just 18 tackles last year for the Sooners. He also snagged one interception against Tulsa.

Modest stats, sure, but Oklahoma is entering a conference where the trenches are the difference between winning and losing games. Teams that are strong up front and have the athletes to get the job done, typically win in the SEC. The teams that don’t get swallowed up and exposed quickly.

The offensive line remains a question mark for the Sooners, but the defensive line is an area to watch after a lot of player movement since this winter. Having a player like Ford, who provides depth and experience, can only serve to help OU the deeper they get into the season.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Aaron on X @AaronGelvin.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire