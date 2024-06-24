Trabzonspor reach agreement with Marseille for Samuel Gigot

Samuel Gigot’s (30) at Olympique de Marseille looks to be coming to a swift end after the club agreed a fee with Turkish side Trabzonspor for the Frenchman, according to a report by Foot Mercato

The vice-captain for Les Phocéens had been placed on the market with the Marseille leaders looking to dramatically reshape their squad ahead of the expected arrival of Roberto De Zerbi

Gigot would be soon entering the final year of his contract and considering his age, there was an incentive for Marseille to sell this summer while they could still collect a fee for the centre-back

And the club will be recording a profit on the defender who signed in 2022 from Spartak Moscow for €500,000, with Trabzonspor having offered €3.5 million with an additional €1.5 bonus.

All that is left for the Turkish side to do, is convince Gigot that his future belongs away from his dream club. Something that Foot Mercato believes the Frenchman would be reluctant to do, although La Provence had previously reported that he had told those close to him that he was preparing for an exit this summer.

GFFN | Nick Hartland