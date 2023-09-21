TPWD sets public meetings for input on spotted seatrout management

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Wednesday it is seeking public input on spotted seatrout harvest regulations, including bag and size limits along the entirety of the Texas coast.

Following the February 2021 freeze which impacted tens of thousands of spotted seatrout, emergency and temporary reduced harvest regulations were put into place in several bay systems with the goal of accelerating recovery of the popular game fish.

The temporary regulations expired on Aug. 31, and former statewide bag and size limits were reinstated.

Following are the dates and locations that the TPWD coastal fisheries staff will host multiple public scoping meetings on the coast to gather input from stakeholders and constituents concerning spotted seatrout management options.

• Tuesday, Oct. 17 6-8 p.m. at the Bauer Community Center, 2300 Texas Highway 35, Port Lavaca, TX, 77979

• Wednesday, Oct. 18 6-8 p.m. at the Saltwater Pavilion at Rockport Beach Park, 210 Seabreeze Dr., Rockport, TX, 78382

• Wednesday, Oct. 18 6-8 p.m. at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Natural Resources Building, 6300 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX, 78412

• Wednesday, Oct. 18 6-8 p.m. at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center, 309 Railroad St., Port Isabel, TX, 78578

• Thursday, Oct. 19 6-8 p.m. at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center, Port Arthur, TX, 77642

• Thursday, Oct. 19 6-8 p.m. at the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., Galveston, TX, 77550

