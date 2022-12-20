Toys, food donations flood Corning Fire Hall

Dec. 19—In preparation for the Dec. 17 delivery of new toys and food by the Corning Volunteer Fire Department to more than 80 less-fortunate families in the community, individuals, groups, schools, organizations, clubs, churches and more have flooded the Fire Hall on Fifth Street with thousands of dollars worth of donations.

As an example, just one of the many donating groups, the Stony Creek Muzzleloaders on Dec. 14 delivered dozens of new toys and a $1,900 check to the Fire Hall, all of which was raised during the club's annual fundraiser event held earlier this month.

On Dec. 15 members of the community met at the fire hall to donate their time wrapping the plethora of new toys, placing them into boxes and then organizing those boxes, along with food for holiday meals, which will then be placed in the back of U-Haul trucks the firefighters use to deliver the gifts throughout the town.

"We couldn't do this without the generosity of our community," said Corning Fire Chief Tom Tomlinson.

For more than five decades the town's volunteer firefighters have gathered, organized, wrapped toys, shopped and accepted donations to help those in the community who need assistance during the Christmas season.

Over that time, hundreds of families have benefitted from the community and fire department's kindness and holiday spirit.