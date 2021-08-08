Toys, cash donation reeled in at charity fishing tournament at Shikellamy State Park

Aug. 8—SUNBURY — Bass fishermen caught hundreds of fish from the Susquehanna River and donated hundreds of toys to Toys for Tots at a charity tournament Saturday at Shikellamy State Park.

Fifty-seven two-person teams competed in the tournament for a top prize of $1,200 and a trip to Lake Erie. Now in its third year, the event drew its largest turnout yet, organizer Jason Rider said.

Each team was required to bring at least two new toys. Ridder said some teams brought several more than the minimum, with collected donations filling a cargo trailer. An additional $5,400 was raised for the charity.

"These guys showing up, everything that gets done to have this event results in a lot of happy kids at Christmas," Rider said. "We've grown so much so we've been able to reward the anglers for coming out and doing this."

Registration for the tournament began at 4 a.m. The competition began at 6 a.m. Teams were docking their boats and weighing their catches by 2:30 p.m.

Brian and Caden Snyder, a father-and-son duo from New Columbia, pulled in four bass weighing 7.68 pounds. Their largest was 2.93 pounds. It wasn't good enough for a top-of-the-board finish but the Snyders weren't disappointed.

"We got a lot of little fish but in all it was fun," Caden said

His father returned their catch into the Susquehanna River, walked back up a dock and said he was proud of his son. It was Caden's first daylong tournament.

"He netted. He did a good job. We came out to have fun and we did," Brian said.

Clyde Houseknecht of Muncy fished with his friend, Bill Boysha. Their five fish haul weighed 15.1 pounds and topped the leaderboard, too, with about half of the teams weighed-in.

"Maybe it holds, maybe it don't," Houseknecht said.

It did hold. Their team won first prize. Finishing second were Jon and Bob Long, 14.8 pounds; third place, Mick and Terry Schulkins, 14.67 pounds. The Schulkins pulled the biggest bass weighed: 3.82 pounds.

Michael Phillips of Sunbury held his grandson, Jack. They waited for Jack's dad's team to weigh their catch.

"He likes to see the fish. He mainly wants to see his daddy," Phillips said.

Randy Bennett of Berwick and Ed Eckroff of Bloomsbury brought in 11.29 pounds of bass. They first got onto the water about 5:15 a.m. but at least for Bennett, he had a longer day ahead.

"I got to go to work when I get out of here," Bennett said.

"It was slow for us. We caught fish. Luckily, everything we caught was nice," Eckroff said.