Toyota in the Toyota Aqua Zone







Don’t miss out on approximately 20,000 square feet of retail, games, activations, and booths inside the Toyota Aqua Zone! The Toyota Sports Festival is a one-of-a-kind experience for fans of all ages to experience movement through sport. Stop by from June 15-23 at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly to participate.

See how you compare to the best athletes in the country! The Toyota Sports Festival will allow fans to participate in numerous sport activations such as curling, wheelchair basketball, paracycling, and skateboarding. Share your love and excitement for all the sports in the Olympic movement by participating each day. Who knows, participating might reveal a newfound love for more than just swimming.

Need extra space while bringing the kids to and from swim practice? Fans can win an all-electric Toyota bZ4X while racing through the unique Toyota Tour de Paris augmented reality game. Stop by the booth for more details on how to win!

As an official partner of the Olympic Games, take advantage of all the opportunities Toyota will provide. Learn more about the Toyota Aqua Zone here to experience the power of movement in sport.





