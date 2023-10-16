Toyota Teases Awesome-Looking EV Sports Car for Tokyo Auto Show

Toyota

Toyota is teasing two electric concept cars for the Tokyo auto show: the FT-Se sports car and the FT-3e SUV.

The FT-Se has our attention thanks to its low-slung, wide shape and two-seat cockpit.

Both will debut later this month, and we expect them to turn into production models eventually.

We've been talking about the idea of an electric Toyota sports car for years now, and it looks to be getting closer to reality. A new concept car called the FT-Se will debut at the Tokyo auto show later this month, and it looks to be exactly the kind of low-slung EV performance coupe we've been waiting for.

The two teaser images show that the FT-Se has an aggressive stance with wide front and rear tracks and interesting-looking taillights culminating in fins that may help with aerodynamics. The GR logo, for Gazoo Racing, is prominently displayed on the rear ducktail spoiler. Inside, we can see that the dashboard incorporates several different display screens, and the steering wheel looks to be a yoke-style controller similar to what's available in the Lexus RZ.

We don't know anything about what will underpin this new sports car, but Toyota suggests that it shares many components with the other concept car that will debut soon, a compact SUV called the FT-3e. This means that the company is likely to introduce a new EV platform that will serve several different future electric models.

The FT-3e, though less exciting than the sports car, is still relevant, as Toyota currently only offers one EV model in the U.S., the bZ4X. Based on what we can see in the images, we'd guess that the FT-3e is similarly sized, meaning it could serve as a replacement for the bZ4X. Toyota hasn't divulged much information yet, other than the fact that it has digital displays on the exterior doors that show information including battery charge and onboard temperature as you approach the car.

We'll find out a lot more about these two Toyota concept cars soon, as they'll both debut at the Tokyo auto show later this month.

You Might Also Like