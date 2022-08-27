Toyota exec David Wilson: 'I don't want to race against a pissed-off Kyle Busch'

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch opened the doors on a rollicking Saturday afternoon press conference at Daytona International Speedway by heading off any obvious questions.

“Hold on, first I have an announcement to make. Everybody ready?” Busch said before a slight dramatic pause that hinted at him shedding new light on his driving duties for 2023.

“OK, there is no announcement,” Busch said to laughs. “Good? We all good, we clear? Moving on.”

The future of the current driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota remains very much in play as the NASCAR Cup Series preps for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Saturday’s regular-season finale on the 2.5-mile superspeedway (NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). No new light was shed on his inner workings of his contract negotiations or any shopping for new homes in the Cup Series garage.

RELATED: At-track photos: Daytona

Some light on the situation came instead from David Wilson, the astute president of Toyota Racing Development who held court in a wide-ranging, two-part conversation with reporters in the Daytona media center — stepping away for a quick radio hit midway before returning for Round 2 in a full 30-minute chat.

TRD president David Wilson holds court in the Daytona media center

Wilson reiterated the importance of Busch to Toyota’s success, a performance trait that’s endured since he first joined JGR’s No. 18 group in 2008. “I mean, Kyle Busch is our 60 home-run hitter,” Wilson said, pulling a number that happens to equal Busch’s Cup Series win total. “And we’d be foolish not to put everything in play to keep them in the family. And that’s what we continue to do.”

Wilson was challenged on the “everything in play” stance, given that the prolonged contract negotiations have yet to yield a working agreement for next season. Busch has gauged interest from other organizations and has said he would be willing to stay put with JGR with a deal at less than his market value in free agency.

“Everything is comprehensive. You know, we have a role. Manufacturers play a role. Toyota has a role within the garage,” Wilson said. “We don’t own drivers, we don’t own racing teams. So within the bounds, within a reasonable balance of a manufacturer in the sport, we’re doing what we can to try and keep Kyle in our family. Hey, this is not just an offensive consideration. I don’t want to race against a pissed-off Kyle Busch, and wherever he lands, he’s gonna do some damage. But, you know, as I’ve said before … it’s been a lot of heavy lifting. And that hasn’t changed.”

This story will be updated.