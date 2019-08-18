Toyota driver Hamlin comes from two laps down for Bristol NASCAR win

Kyran Gibbons
Autosport
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin recovered from being two laps down to beat Leavine Family Racing's Matt DiBenedetto in the NASCAR Cup race at Bristol.

Hamlin had led the race in the opening stages before clipping Jimmie Johnson's Chevrolet as the Hendrick Motorsports' driver was collected when Austin Dillon suffered a puncture.

While Hamlin's fender damage was repaired, his race further unravelled when he suffered a loose wheel in stage two, pitting one lap prior to a caution period and subsequently dropping to two laps down.

He recovered to the lead lap with a free pass at the end of the stage, working his way back into the top 10 for the final restart with one fifth of the 500 lap race remaining.

While Hamlin surged through the field, DiBenedetto drove around the outside of points' leader Kyle Busch at Turn 3 and then passed Erik Jones as he slid into the wall at Turn 3, bagging the race lead.

Hamlin eventually caught DiBenedetto to set up a duel for the win in the final 20 laps, with the JGR driver making the race winning pass with just 12 laps to go to take his fourth win of the 2019 season.

DiBenedetto, who is searching for a 2020 Cup seat having announced on Thursday that he will not be retained by the Leavine Family Racing team, ended up second for his fifth top five of the season and beating his previous career best result of fourth.

Brad Keselowski finished third for Penske, ahead of JGR's Kyle Busch.

Wrong-footed in qualifying and lining up 31st on the grid, Busch also required a free pass in stage two in order to recover to the lead lap.

He gambled on strategy at the start of the final stage, seizing the lead by staying out.

A well timed caution at lap 362 when Alex Bowman suffered a puncture allowed Busch to avoid a green flag pitstop and retain his track position.

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott was fifth ahead of stage one winner Kyle Larson who drove his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet to sixth.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick briefly led the race in stage two before a transmission failure during a pitstop led to an extensive repair which removed him from contention.

Despite finishing in seventh place ahead of fellow playoff hopeful Daniel Suarez in eighth, Clint Bowyer has fallen below the playoff cut-line.

He failed to score points in the opening two stages while a strategic move from Suarez propelled him to bag nine additional points for finishing second in stage two.

Stage winner Kurt Busch and Suarez were among a number of drivers who opted to stay out when a late stage caution, triggered by a spinning Bowyer, led to a number of drivers diving into the pits.

Bowyer is now two points behind Suarez and below the cut-line in 17th place after being leap-frogged by his team-mate.

Seven-time champion Johnson has now slipped to 26 points adrift of playoff qualification after finishing in 19th, with only two races of the regular season remaining.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

500

-

2

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

500

s

3

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

500

s

4

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

500

s

5

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

500

s

6

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

500

s

7

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

500

s

8

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

499

1 Lap

9

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

499

1 Lap

10

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

499

1 Lap

11

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

499

1 Lap

12

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

499

1 Lap

13

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

498

2 Laps

14

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

498

2 Laps

15

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

497

3 Laps

16

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

497

3 Laps

17

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

497

3 Laps

18

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

497

3 Laps

19

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

496

4 Laps

20

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

496

4 Laps

21

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

496

4 Laps

22

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

495

5 Laps

23

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

495

5 Laps

24

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

494

6 Laps

25

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

490

10 Laps

26

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

490

10 Laps

27

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

487

Suspension

28

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

485

15 Laps

29

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

482

18 Laps

30

Quin Houff

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

478

22 Laps

31

Kyle Weatherman

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

474

26 Laps

32

B.J. McLeod

Petty Ware Racing

Chevrolet

410

90 Laps

33

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

391

109 Laps

34

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

387

113 Laps

35

Josh Bilicki

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

373

127 Laps

36

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

371

Accident

37

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

368

Accident

38

Reed Sorenson

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

269

Clutch

39

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

244

Clutch

