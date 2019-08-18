Toyota driver Hamlin comes from two laps down for Bristol NASCAR win
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin recovered from being two laps down to beat Leavine Family Racing's Matt DiBenedetto in the NASCAR Cup race at Bristol.
Hamlin had led the race in the opening stages before clipping Jimmie Johnson's Chevrolet as the Hendrick Motorsports' driver was collected when Austin Dillon suffered a puncture.
While Hamlin's fender damage was repaired, his race further unravelled when he suffered a loose wheel in stage two, pitting one lap prior to a caution period and subsequently dropping to two laps down.
He recovered to the lead lap with a free pass at the end of the stage, working his way back into the top 10 for the final restart with one fifth of the 500 lap race remaining.
While Hamlin surged through the field, DiBenedetto drove around the outside of points' leader Kyle Busch at Turn 3 and then passed Erik Jones as he slid into the wall at Turn 3, bagging the race lead.
Hamlin eventually caught DiBenedetto to set up a duel for the win in the final 20 laps, with the JGR driver making the race winning pass with just 12 laps to go to take his fourth win of the 2019 season.
DiBenedetto, who is searching for a 2020 Cup seat having announced on Thursday that he will not be retained by the Leavine Family Racing team, ended up second for his fifth top five of the season and beating his previous career best result of fourth.
Brad Keselowski finished third for Penske, ahead of JGR's Kyle Busch.
Wrong-footed in qualifying and lining up 31st on the grid, Busch also required a free pass in stage two in order to recover to the lead lap.
He gambled on strategy at the start of the final stage, seizing the lead by staying out.
A well timed caution at lap 362 when Alex Bowman suffered a puncture allowed Busch to avoid a green flag pitstop and retain his track position.
Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott was fifth ahead of stage one winner Kyle Larson who drove his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet to sixth.
Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick briefly led the race in stage two before a transmission failure during a pitstop led to an extensive repair which removed him from contention.
Despite finishing in seventh place ahead of fellow playoff hopeful Daniel Suarez in eighth, Clint Bowyer has fallen below the playoff cut-line.
He failed to score points in the opening two stages while a strategic move from Suarez propelled him to bag nine additional points for finishing second in stage two.
Stage winner Kurt Busch and Suarez were among a number of drivers who opted to stay out when a late stage caution, triggered by a spinning Bowyer, led to a number of drivers diving into the pits.
Bowyer is now two points behind Suarez and below the cut-line in 17th place after being leap-frogged by his team-mate.
Seven-time champion Johnson has now slipped to 26 points adrift of playoff qualification after finishing in 19th, with only two races of the regular season remaining.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
500
-
2
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
500
s
3
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
500
s
4
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
500
s
5
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
500
s
6
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
500
s
7
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
500
s
8
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
499
1 Lap
9
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
499
1 Lap
10
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
499
1 Lap
11
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
499
1 Lap
12
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
499
1 Lap
13
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
498
2 Laps
14
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
498
2 Laps
15
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
497
3 Laps
16
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
497
3 Laps
17
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
497
3 Laps
18
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
497
3 Laps
19
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
496
4 Laps
20
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
496
4 Laps
21
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
496
4 Laps
22
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
495
5 Laps
23
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
495
5 Laps
24
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
494
6 Laps
25
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
490
10 Laps
26
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
490
10 Laps
27
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
487
Suspension
28
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
485
15 Laps
29
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
482
18 Laps
30
Quin Houff
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
478
22 Laps
31
Kyle Weatherman
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
474
26 Laps
32
B.J. McLeod
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
410
90 Laps
33
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
391
109 Laps
34
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
387
113 Laps
35
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
373
127 Laps
36
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
371
Accident
37
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
368
Accident
38
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
269
Clutch
39
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
244
Clutch
