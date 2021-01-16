Toyota "behind target" after snowed-off hypercar test

The Japanese manufacturer officially revealed the GR010 Hybrid that will contest the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship season in full livery on Friday, having released the first proper shots of the car earlier in the week.

Its unveil was supposed to follow immediately after a three-day test for the new contender this week at the Aragon circuit in Spain, but this had to be abandoned due to the heavy snow that has hit the country in recent days.

The cancellation of this week’s Aragon test means that two of Toyota’s six drivers for the 2021 WEC season have still not yet driven the GR010.

Both Kamui Kobayashi and Kazuki Nakajima were unable to attend either of last year’s tests due to their Super Formula commitments, with the Paul Ricard shakedown and Portimao test overlapping with the Japanese series’ Sugo and Fuji rounds respectively.

Mike Conway did not make the trip to Aragon this week because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the UK.

