Toyko Olympics: Christine Sinclair, Canada Win First Gold Medal in Women's Soccer

Christine Sinclair, Canada Win First Gold Medal in Women's Soccer originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Christine Sinclair is finally a gold medalist.

The all-time leading goal scorer in international soccer, men's or women's, had won bronze in each of the previous two Olympics.

Now, after upsetting the United States in the semifinals, she finally got to play in the gold medal game at 38 years old against Sweden.

After 120 minutes of soccer that ended in a 1-1 draw, and after five rounds of penalty kicks still weren’t enough to determine a gold medal winner, Julia Grosso approached the ball with a chance to make history.

The 20-year-old Grosso fired into the back of the net for the winning penalty kick in a 3-2 shootout win over Sweden to give Canada its first gold medal in women’s soccer on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Captain Canada. The GOAT. Christine Sinclair.



Whatever you call her, she is finally golden.#CANWNT pic.twitter.com/IKirYGANN1 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 6, 2021

“I can’t even describe this right now” said captain Christine Sinclair per CBC News' Devin Deroux. “We came here with the goal of changing the colour of the medal and we landed on top of the podium. Never say die”

After the match, the Portland Thorns captain said she hopes Canada's gold medal leads to an expansion of women's soccer in her native nation.

"The next step is we have to get a professional league and teams in Canada. I think it’s unacceptable the Olympic champions don’t have a professional environment in Canada. That’s the next task," Sinclair said.

