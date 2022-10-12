They are toying around: Rutgers football is the first offers for Pennsylvania athlete Dominic Toy

Rutgers football officially got involved this week with Dominic Toy, the Big Ten program becoming the first Power Five offer for the class of 2024 athlete. In fact, it was the first offer at any level for Toy, who is likely to see an uptick in his offers soon.

An edge/wide receiver out of Chester High School (Chester, PA), Toy is a wrecking ball no matter where he is asked to line up on the field. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, he has tremendous size and athleticism. Toy also plays basketball.

On offense, Toy has 22 catches for 385 yards with eight touchdowns. He has 16 total tackles including three sacks and a pass defended. It is tremendous production from the class of 2024 athlete.

The Clippers, under head coach LaDontay Bell, are off to a strong start with a 7-0 record. They beat Penn Wood 54-8 this weekend. It was only the second time this season that Chester has allowed points.

The defense under coordinator Sam Anthony has given up just 18 points this season across seven games.

Related

Why here and why now? Rutgers football's Greg Schiano on making the move at offensive coordinator

On Tuesday evening, Toy tweeted about the offer from Rutgers.

After a great talk with @CoachShaw__ and @GregSchiano im beyond blessed to have received a power 5 offer from Rutgers University #CHOP @CoachShawCHS pic.twitter.com/pDhCZMY6EJ — Dom (@4pf_dom) October 12, 2022

On Saturday, Chester plays Chichester High School (Boothwyn, PA). The Eagles are 1-6 on the year.

List

Summing up each Big Ten team's week in a GIF from 'The Office'

Summing up each Big Ten football team's week with a GIF from 'The Office'

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire