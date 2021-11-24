Toxicity aside, Cowboys enjoy advanced stat edge over Raiders in Week 12

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday afternoon as part of their annual NFL Thanksgiving showcase. The Cowboys all-time record on Thanksgiving sits at 31-21-1. Recent Thanksgiving games haven’t gone well for Dallas, with their last win happening in 2018 against the Washington Football Team. The Cowboys and Raiders have played two times on Thanksgiving, 2009 and 2013, with Dallas winning both times.

The Cowboys enter this week with a 7-3 record after falling to the Kansas Chiefs in a 19-9 game that saw the offense struggle to move the ball consistently. This will be the fourth and final game against the AFC West division, with the Cowboys currently holding a 1-2 record with a strong road win against the Los Angeles Chargers and two ugly losses against the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys are looking for their eighth win of the season and a winning record against the AFC, after beating New England in Week 6.

Quarterback Dak Prescott will be without one of his top weapons again with Amari Cooper missing his second game due to COVID-19. They may be without CeeDee Lamb as well after Lamb suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Chiefs.

The Raiders will travel to Dallas with a 5-5 record on the season and a three-game losing streak. Adversity has been the keyword to the Raiders season after firing their Head Coach Jon Gruden and then their two first round picks (Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette) from the 2020 draft due to off the field issues. Their offense has had difficulty scoring points as of late, averaging 14 points per game over the last three weeks.

The Cowboys and Raiders all-time record is squared up at 6-6.

Let’s open up the Advanced Stat Notebook to see how both teams have performed this season using advanced analytics. Here’s a review of four key metrics to see if DVOA, ANY/A, Toxicity and EPA give the Cowboys reasons to feel confident about picking up win No. 8 on the season.

Toxic Differential - Sharp Football Stats

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Toxic differential (also referred to as Toxicity) is a statistic created by then Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Brian Billick. Billick realized that adding the number of explosive plays an offense generates and subtracting the number of explosive plays a defense allows, then adding the turnover margin, was a key barometer of team success.

Under Billick’s formula, explosive plays are defined as passing plays over 20 yards and rushing plays over 10 yards. These figures were gathered by Sharp Football Stats.

Toxic Differential- Offense

For the first time this season, the Cowboys offense does not win the toxicity metric.

The Cowboys have a combined 73 explosive run and passes this season and have turned the ball over 15 times. They rank eighth in explosive passes and 10th in explosive runs.

Players of note for the Cowboys: Lamb ranks eighth amongst all players in explosive receptions and Cooper ranks 15th. As noted above, there is potential both of these playmakers will miss this game.

The Raiders have combined for 72 explosive plays with a league leading 52 explosive passes this season. They have done a good job of protecting the football with only 12 turnovers on the season. Their offense ranks first in explosive passes but 29th in explosive runs.

Player of note for the Raiders: TE Darren Waller ranks 17th overall in explosive plays this season.

The Cowboys 73 explosive plays minus their 15 turnovers gives them a toxicity score of 58.

The Raiders 72 explosive plays minut their 12 turnovers gives them a toxicity score of 60.

Offensive Advantage: Raiders

Toxic Differential- Defense

The Cowboys defense has allowed the fifth-most explosive passes and the 14th-most explosive runs this year. They have a combined 69 explosive plays allowed, 6.9 per game. They have done a great job of forcing takeaways this season, with 19 total.

The Raiders have allowed 26 explosive passes and 36 explosive runs this season, for a combined total of 62 big plays, 6.2 per game. The Raiders have allowed the 29th fewest explosive pass plays but given up the 7th most explosive runs this year. They have not been able to generate a lot of takeaways though with 12 on the season.

The Cowboys 69 explosive plays allowed minus their 19 takeaways gives them a defensive score of 50.

The Raiders 62 explosive plays allowed minus their 12 takeaways gives them a defensive score of 50.

Defensive Advantage: Tied

Overall Toxicity (Offensive-Defensive score)

Dallas Cowboys+ 8

Las Vegas Raiders+ 10

Overall Advantage: Raiders

Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) - Football Outsiders

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

DVOA is a metric which measures the success of each play as compared to league average using percentage points above or below average. The metric measures down, distance, field location, quarter and quality of opponent.

With DVOA, teams are looking for a higher percentage offensively and a lower percentage defensively. On offense and special teams, the objective is to perform above league average while defenses are looking to force their opponents to perform below league average.

Information via Football Outsiders.

DVOA Offense

The Cowboys offense dropped in DVOA after a poor performance against the Chiefs last week but still rank 8th overall at 9.3%. They have the 7th highest passing DVOA at 31.7% and finish 18th in running DVOA with a -9.5%. While a negative rushing DVOA may surprise some, it’s important to note that only sevens have a positive DVOA in rushing, while 23 teams have positive DVOA’s in passing. This is also reflected in Expected Points Added (EPA), as we will discuss later.

The Raiders offense have negative DVOA’s in two of the three metrics categories. Their passing DVOA is 12.1% which is 20th overall. They rank below the Cowboys in rushing DVOA at -15.3% and have an overall offensive DVOA of -4%, 20th overall.

Taking a look at the two Quarterbacks mirrors what we see above:

Cowboys: Dak Prescott: 21.7%, No. 5

Raiders: Derek Carr: 7.2%, No. 11

Offensive Advantage: Cowboys

DVOA Defense

Defensively the Cowboys rank 4th overall with a DVOA of -13.7%. Their passing DVOA of -16.8% is the 3rd best in the league. Their rushing DVOA against is -8.6% with is 19th overall.

The Raiders finish ahead of the Cowboys in running DVOA against at -11.5% which is 15th overall but have a passing DVOA of 13.8%, ranking 23rd in this category. Their overall defensive DVOA of 3.2% ranks 22nd.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboy

The total combined team DVOA:

Dallas Cowboys: 22.9% (4th)

Las Vegas Raiders: -9.4% (23)



Overall Advantage: Cowboys

Expected Points Added and Success Rate

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

EPA measures the impact that a play has on scoring. With EPA yardage, field position, down and distance all weigh in on what the expected net points would be for the situation. As an example, a first and goal at the one-yard line would represent a higher EP-Expected Points than a third and 10 on your own 20 yard line.

EPA is the difference between the Expected Points (EP) at the beginning of the play compared to the end of the play. It measures the plays impact on the score of the game.

Success rate is a measure of how often teams get 40% of the needed yards on 1st down, 60% on 2nd down and 100% on third down or fourth down.

EPA figures gathered by rbsdm.

EPA: Offense

The Cowboys currently have the 10th-highest EPA/play at .70. They rank sixth in passing EPA/play generating .179 points over expected per pass attempt. The rushing attack has a -.106 EPA/play which is 24th overall. The Cowboys’ overall offensive success rate has dipped after a poor performance last week but still ranks seventh best at 47.7%.

The Raiders rank 21st in EPA/play with a -.004. This means they are scoring slightly less than expected on a per-play basis. Their passing EPA/play of .086 ranks 18th overall and their rushing EPA/play of -.179 ranks 29th. They have a success rate of 45.6%, ranking right around the middle of the pack at 15th.

Offensive Advantage: Cowboys

EPA: Defense

As always, I like to include a brief reminder that we are looking for a negative EPA on the defensive side of the ball. This means that the defense is keeping their opponent from reaching the expected point total on a per play basis.

The Cowboys defense ranks fifth in EPA/play allowed with a -.075. They finish third in passing EPA/play at -.090, which means they are causing opponents to have a negative result in terms of expected points every time they drop back to pass. They rank 23rd in rushing EPA/play with a -.046. The Cowboys 42.8% success rate against is the eighth lowest in the league.

The Raiders defense ranks 20th with a overall EPA/play of .049. They have notably been susceptible in the passing game with an EPA per drop back of .152, the 27th highest in the NFL. They have done well in rushing EPA/play with the 9th best total. The Raiders success rate against of 45.7% ranks 19th overall.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Advantage: Cowboys

ANY/A

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Adjusted Net Yards Per Pass Attempt, or ANY/A, is a formula which incorporates passing yardage, touchdowns, sacks and interceptions into a per-throw average. ANY/A has a direct correlation to scoring points and as such ranks third in win predictability.

The Cowboys have an ANY/A for of 7.42 and have held opponents to just 5.6, seventh-lowest per attempt in the league. They have an overall differential of +1.82.

The Raiders ANY/A for is 7.1 and their defense has an ANY/A against of 6.2 giving them a +.90 differential.

Taking a look at the current pace of the two quarterbacks individually:

Dak Prescott is on pace for 4545 yards, 38 TD’s and 12 interceptions. Derek Carr is on pace for 5170 yards, 27 TD’s and 15 interceptions.

Overall Advantage: Cowboys

1

1