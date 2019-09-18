Towson's Simpson suffers season-ending knee injury

(STATS) - Towson's huge road win over Maine this past Saturday came at a cost as senior running back Shane Simpson suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Simpson suffered ACL and MCL tears in the first quarter of the Tigers' 45-23 win - a matchup of then-Top 10 teams.

Simpson ranked No. 2 in the FCS in all-purpose yards per game and was the special teams player of the year in CAA Football last season. He earned second-team All-America honors.

His 4,751 career all-purpose yards, including 337 this season, lead all active FCS players, but that total will likely be passed soon.

On Saturday, No. 5 Towson (3-0) will play another nationally ranked opponent, hosting No. 18 Villanova (3-0).