Towson's Flacco an MVP at Tropical Bowl

(Stats Perform) - Towson quarterback Tom Flacco accounted for three touchdowns while helping the National Team defeat the American Team 35-7 at the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl Sunday in Deland, Florida.

Flacco was named the National Team Offensive MVP. He was 11 of 18 for 173 yards, throwing a 69-yard touchdown pass to Penn State's Dan Chisena and a 25-yarder to Morgan State's Manasseh Bailey, with one interception. He also spun out of a potential sack to score on an 8-yard run.

"We came out here and competed, I think the (National) Team did a great job, can't ask for more as a quarterback," Flacco said.

The Tropical Bowl, in its fifth season, drew a handful of FCS-level prospects besides Flacco.

Other standouts for the National Team: Bethune-Cookman running back Jimmie Robinson had 11 carries for 27 yards and two receptions for 17 yards, Bailey finished with three receptions for 50 yards, Duquesne defensive end Chris Favoroso totaled six tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, Southeast Missouri linebacker Zach Hall had four tackles and a fumble recovery and New Hampshire cornerback Prince Smith Jr. had a 40-yard interception return.

For the American Team, Jacksonville State wide receiver Jamari Hester caught two passes for 18 yards and Bethune-Cookman safety Trevor Merritt had two tackles and a 45-yard interception return while earning the team's defensive MVP award.