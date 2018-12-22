Towson player wonders why he's left wide open, scores on his own basket originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

There are freshman mistakes and then there is this:

A Towson player scored on his own basket in a contest against La Salle.

The culprit was freshman forward Solomon Uyaelunmo for the Tigers. On an in-bounds play early in the second half, Towson had the ball in their own backcourt. Uyaelunmo, playing in the 12th game of his collegiate career, slowed down after leaving his defender, almost as if he was curious why no one was following him. Still, he took the open in-bounds pass turned to a wide-open basket to slam it home.

At the last minute he pulled up from a dunk, but there is no telling if that was because he realized the otroscity that he was commiting.

The good news is that not many people were probably watching, both teams were a combined 5-17 (.227) coming into the contest.

La Salle (2-10) would go on to win the game 57-51. Uyaelunmo scored as many points for his team (2) as he did for the Explorers.

I don't know if we should feel worse for him or for No. 5, Jakigh Dottin who saw the whole thing play out and didn't even want to pass that ball to him in the first place.

