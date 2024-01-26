Towson men’s basketball holds off CAA leader Drexel, 70-67

The Towson men are playing some of their best basketball against their top competition in the Coastal Athletic Association.

The Tigers continued their pattern of upsetting the league’s giants by edging conference leader Drexel, 70-67, on Thursday night before an announced 2,804 at TU Arena.

Towson (12-8, 5-2 CAA) recorded its first three-game winning streak of the season. More importantly, the team added another significant victory to a resume that already includes triumphs against UNCW (67-64 on Jan. 6) and College of Charleston (82-78 on Jan. 18) — two rivals that entered Thursday tied with the Tigers for second place in the league.

This marks the first time the program has gotten off to a 3-0 start against those three CAA rivals since the 2013-14 squad swept UNCW, Drexel and Charleston in an eight-day stretch in January.

Redshirt junior point guard Nendah Tarke, a Coppin State transfer, paced Towson with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Sophomore shooting guard Christian May chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds, and graduate student power forward Charles Thompson racked up 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

The Tigers persevered despite missing 10 of 24 attempts at the free throw line.

Sophomore shooting guard Justin Moore compiled 17 points and five assists for the Dragons (14-7, 7-1), who suffered their first setback in eight CAA games and lost for the first time since Dec. 22, 104-86, at Bryant.

Drexel senior power forward Amari Williams added 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks despite appearing to injure his wrist and elbow after getting fouled by Thompson with 4:27 left in the first half. Sophomore shooting guard Kobe McGee came off the bench to score 12 points.

After the two sides opened the game by exchanging points, Towson created some distance by embarking on a 20-9 run to gain a 26-15 lead with 6:06 left in the first half. But the Dragons replied with an 11-2 spurt to draw within two points at 28-26 with 1:50 remaining.

Armed with a 32-28 cushion at halftime, the Tigers opened the second half by scoring seven of the frame’s first nine points to own a 39-30 advantage. When Drexel used a 7-3 burst to claw back to 42-37 with 15:25 left, Towson responded with a 10-1 run for a 52-38 gap that matched the Dragons’ largest deficit against CAA competition this season.

Drexel found the energy for one more burst, outscoring the Tigers 11-2 in a six-minute span to narrow the deficit to 60-57 with 3:28 remaining. But Towson matched the Dragons with 10 points apiece to keep them at bay and cement the victory.

This story will be updated.

Towson at Delaware

Saturday, 2 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network