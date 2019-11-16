Townsend lifts Denver over Western Colorado 72-55

DENVER (AP) -- Jase Townsend had a career-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Denver defeated Division II Western Colorado 72-55 on Saturday.

Robert Jones had 12 points for Denver (2-2). Taelyr Gatlin added six rebounds. David Nzekwesi had seven rebounds for the home team.

Cole Sienknecht had 19 points for the Mountaineers. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Josh Tomasi added eight rebounds. Will Willis had eight rebounds.

Denver plays UC Riverside on the road next Saturday.

