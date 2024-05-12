Town stages rowing regatta in 'perfect' weather

Races were staged on the River Severn on Saturday and Sunday [BBC]

One of the oldest events in the rowing calendar has been staged in Shrewsbury in "perfect" weather.

The town's annual regatta began in 1871, and people gathered on the banks of the River Severn on Saturday and Sunday to watch the event.

About 1,500 competitors were expected to take part, with races for men, women and children.

The weather had been "absolutely fantastic, absolutely perfect," said Mike Ratcliff from organisers Pengwern Boat Club.

"There have been some tight races, some exciting races, and everything has gone very well.

"The spectators had a good time, the competitors have all enjoyed themselves."

