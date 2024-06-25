Town to host new 'scenic' half marathon

Wicksteed Park in Kettering claims to be the oldest theme park on the UK mainland [BBC]

A town will host a new "scenic" half marathon next year.

The Kettering half marathon will be held on 9 March 2025, starting and finishing at Wicksteed Park in Northamptonshire.

The "undulating" 13.1 mile (21.1km) route will head into the town centre and through the grounds of Boughton House before returning to the theme park.

Kettering Town Council is organising the event with promoter RunThrough and said it would also offer "shorter fun runs and a 10k".

Mayor of Kettering Craig Skinner said: “We spotted a gap in the running calendar with no big races coming to Kettering and looked at what sort of event we could bring to the town.

"We want to put Kettering on the running map and get local people involved as well as attracting people from further afield.”

Organisers said the race would be licenced through UK Athletics and that the route had been officially measured.

