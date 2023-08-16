TOWIE star Pete Wicks unveils hair transformation as he chops off long locks

Eamonn M. McCormack - Getty Images

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks has unveiled a huge hair transformation.

The reality star had been known over the past couple of years for his long, luscious locks, which he often wore up in a bun. However, in a new Instagram photo, Wicks revealed that he had decided to undergo a big haircut, debuting a new shoulder-length style.

Wicks shared a black-and-white selfie of his new look, tagging his hairstylist and adding a scissors emoji in the caption.

The drastic change was met with enthusiasm amongst his friends and followers, who were quick to share their compliments in the comments.

"Well hello Mr Wicks. I feel this suits you better than the disheveled mop look," one fan wrote, while another added: "Oooh that's looks fab P-Dubs."

"I need to stop falling in love with men who don't know I exist," a third commenter joked.

Britain's Got Talent star Jordan Banjo also weighed in on Wicks' new 'do, writing: "You owe me a score."

Wicks rose to fame as part of the cast of TOWIE, appearing on the show from 2015 before choosing to leave in 2022. Following his exit from the show, Wicks has spoken out about his experience appearing on reality TV.

He compared a speaking engagement at the Houses of Parliament to his time on TOWIE, then slammed the show's scripted events and storylines.

"Interesting day. Interesting people. It was a lot like TOWIE actually because that's another place full of f**king snakes and shit storylines," he said.

The Only Way Is Essex airs on ITVBe and streams on ITVX.



