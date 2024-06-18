Towering lineman Wilnerson Telemaque talks Wisconsin Badgers commitment

After a national dose of official visits, from Georgia Tech to West Virginia and elsewhere, one of the top two-way prospects in south Florida has come to a decision.

Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace rising-senior Wilnerson Telemaque will play Big Ten football at Wisconsin.

"It's always been a dream to play Big Ten football," Telemaque told Rivals. "I had a great connection with the staff and coach (Luke) Fickell, being a D-line guy, really impressed me."

The Badgers hosted their newest verbal commitment for a trip during the second weekend of June and did not look back since.

"I knew last Thursday they were the pick," Telemaque said. "I told coach (E.J.) Whitlow first and surprised Fickell with the news when we were on the phone."

A prospect with vast experience up and down the defensive line, as well as offensive tackle experience against stout south Florida competition, Telemaque had dozens of suitors at different points of the recruiting process.

The trip to Madison, however, began to settle things for him. It became especially true as the Badger staff rolled out the plan for the big man once he's on campus for good.

Telemaque always preferred defense over offense.

"The plan is to use me as an end," he said. "But also use me in the 3-tech, 4i and also play a little bit of edge."

The long process for the rising-senior recruit, as nearly 40 programs jumped in at one time or another, was focused beyond Sunshine State lines. Telemaque first let it be known he wanted to venture away from home in the spring, as official visits were being lined up.

After a trip in the Big 12, the Big Ten and the ACC just last week, the process wound down.

"It's a relief finally having this decision made," he said. "I'm finally focusing on my senior season."

Wisconsin is up to 20 verbal commitments, with the newest Badger becoming the second Floridian on board following the recent pledge of defensive back Rukeem Stroud.

The big man had a message for his new audience.

"Can't wait to get some sacks in Madison and shock the Big Ten!" Telemaque said.

