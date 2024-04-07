Towanda baseball splits doubleheader with Elmira Notre Dame and Edison, local scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A unique Section IV vs. NTL baseball doubleheader headlined a busy day of spring sports in the Twin Tiers.

Saturday was a busy day at the Elmira Notre Dame High School baseball field. The local diamond was the site of a doubleheader between Towanda and rivals Edison and Elmira Notre Dame. The Crusaders picked up a 6-1 over the Black Knights to open the day. Following the early game, Edison arrived at the field to take on Towanda in the afternoon. The Black Knights earned a 10-3 rebound win, despite an early charge from the Spartans.

Elsewhere in the Section, girls flag football took center stage with 2 big games. Waverly earned a 20-0 shutout win over Ithaca, marking the Wolverines 1st ever girls flag football home game. Elmira claimed a dominant victory over Susquehanna Valley with stout defense. The Express rode 5 interceptions to a 49-12 win over the Sabers. Elmira senior Ellie Clearwater led her team with 2 rushing touchdowns and a pick 6.

A full look at Saturday’s local scoreboard is listed below:

High School Baseball:

Elmira Notre Dame 6 – Towanda 1 (Doubleheader – Game 1)

Towanda 10 – Edison 3 (Doubleheader – Game 2)

Waverly 18 – Seton Catholic 3

Addison 13 – Williamson 0

High School Softball:

Addison 8 – Waverly 6

High School Girls Lacrosse:

Horseheads 16 – Whitney Point 8

High School Boys Lacrosse:

Canandaigua 15 – Corning 3

High School Girls Flag Football:

Waverly 20 – Ithaca 0

Elmira 49 – Susquehanna Valley 12

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on high school spring sports in the Twin Tiers all season.

