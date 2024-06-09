Tovar leads Rockies against the Cardinals following 4-hit performance

Colorado Rockies (23-41, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (30-33, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (2-3, 4.54 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (1-2, 6.16 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -181, Rockies +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Ezequiel Tovar's four-hit game on Saturday.

St. Louis has a 30-33 record overall and a 14-14 record at home. The Cardinals have gone 13-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has a 23-41 record overall and a 10-24 record on the road. The Rockies have an 11-29 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .241 for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 11-for-39 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Elias Diaz leads the Rockies with a .301 batting average, and has 12 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI. Charlie Blackmon is 16-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.