Tovar homers as the Rockies beat the Padres 6-3 for their season-high 6th straight win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar homered and the Colorado Rockies beat Dylan Cease and the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Tuesday night, extending their win streak to a season-high six games.

Tovar, Ryan McMahon and Elehuris Montero each had two hits as last-place Colorado improved to 4-2 against San Diego this season.

Cal Quantrill (3-3) earned his third consecutive win. The right-hander, who was selected by San Diego in the first round of the 2016 amateur draft, allowed one run and six hits in six-plus innings.

Tyler Kinley handled the ninth for his first save.

Cease (5-3) was charged with three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

The ace right-hander went 2-0 with a microscopic 0.66 ERA in his first two May starts.

San Diego has lost three of four to drop under .500 at 22-23. The Padres are 11-14 against teams with losing records.

McMahon homered in the fourth, and the Rockies grabbed control with four runs in the sixth. Tovar doubled and scored on Brendan Rodgers' single. Jake Cave, Montero and Jordan Beck added three more RBI singles as Colorado opened a 5-0 lead.

San Diego scored three runs in the seventh. Luis Campusano and Luis Arraez each hit an RBI single, and Campusano scampered home on a wild pitch.

Campusano, Arraez and Fernando Tatis Jr. each had two hits for the Padres.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: C Elias Diaz (left hand) exited in the third inning.

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (right elbow) threw a light bullpen session on Monday.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Michael King (3-3, 3.67 ERA) faces Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (0-2, 3.43 ERA) on Wednesday as the teams complete a three-game series in their final meeting until August.

___

