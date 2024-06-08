Tovar hits 2 home runs to lift Rockies to a 6-5 victory over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar homered twice and added two singles while driving in four runs to spark the Colorado Rockies to a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

It was Tovar's second multihomer game of the season for Colorado. Charlie Blackmon added three hits and a run scored.

Victor Vodnik (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for his second career win. Tyler Kinley earned his fourth save and second in this series by pitching a scoreless ninth.

Matt Carpenter homered and scored twice for the Cardinals.

Rockies starter Ryan Feltner allowed no runs in 5 1/3 innings, but failed to earn his first win since April 12. He gave up two hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

The Rockies added three runs in the seventh off reliever Andrew Kittredge (0-3). Brenton Doyle drove in Blackmon with a single and then scored on Tovar’s second homer.

Carpenter hit a one-out solo homer in the seventh, passing Matt Holiday for 12th in franchise history with 157 for his career.

St. Louis scored four unearned runs in the sixth for a 4-3 lead. Paul Goldschmidt grounded into a fielder’s choice and three runners scored on an error. Matt Carpenter walked and Dylan Carlson singled. With one out, Alec Burleson loaded the bases when second baseman Alan Trejo mishandled a grounder.

Goldschmidt then grounded to first and Elehuris Montero threw to second to begin a double play — but the ball sailed into left field, allowing all three runners to score. Goldschmidt came home on a two-out single by Nolan Arenado.

The Rockies struck for a run in the first. Tovar’s single scored Blackmon, who had singled, stole second and went to third on catcher Iván Herrera’s throwing error. Tovar’s single snapped an 0-for-9 skid.

Gibson got out of a one-out based-loaded jam in the third when he got Ryan McMahon to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Colorado added two runs in the sixth for a 3-0 lead on Tovar's leadoff homer and Jake Cave's two-out single.

TRANSACTIONS

Rockies: Selected the contract of RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Albuquerque. … designated RHP Matt Carasiti for assignment. He has posted a 10.38 ERA in 8 2/3 innings and seven appearances this season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rockies: 2B Brendan Rodgers (left hamstring) was not in the lineup. He got hurt running out a groundball in the top of the fourth inning of Friday’s game.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (lower back strain) will make his second minor league rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Springfield and he is expected to throw 40 pitches.

UP NEXT

Rockies LHP Ty Blach (2-3, 4.54) is making his sixth start since joining the rotation on May 12. In his last start, he allowed a season-high 10 hits and four runs in a 4-1 loss to the Reds. The Cardinals had not announced a starter.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB