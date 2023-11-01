Touted freshman Gus Yalden is taking a leave of absence from the Wisconsin basketball team

Gus Yalden

MADISON – Touted freshman Gus Yalden is taking a leave of absence from the Wisconsin men's basketball team to address a family matter, head coach Greg Gard announced Wednesday.

Yalden was not at practice Monday and according to a UW official was at a previously scheduled appointment.

According to Gard, Yalden will remain in school and continue to receive student-athlete services and support from the team and staff, but will not participate in team related activities.

UW is scheduled to host UW-Stevens Point in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Wednesday."We are in full support of Gus and will always be here for him and his family," Gard said. "Gus is part of the Wisconsin basketball family and even though he won't be on the court with us right now, we'll always do everything we can to help him. We look forward to his return."

Yalden missed about a week of practice because of injuries suffered in a scooter accident. Gard has been working evaluating myriad lineup combinations during practice but Yalden did not appear to be among the top eight or nine players.

