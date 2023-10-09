Tourney Trail: Lexington takes No. 1 overall seed, in search for sixth straight district title

MANSFIELD — The roads are set.

Richland County high school soccer teams learned their paths to a district championship on Sunday with the annual tournament draw. Let's take a look at the route each team will have to take.

Division II Shelby District

In the Division II Shelby District, the Lexington Minutemen earned the No. 1 overall seed. They opted to play in a sectional semifinal match and will host No. 10 Galion at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16. With a win, Lex will host Tiffin Columbian at 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 for a sectional championship.

The Clear Fork Colts were tabbed the No. 2 overall seed and will host No. 5 Mansfield Senior at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 for a sectional championship.

Ontario earned the No. 6 seed and will host No. 8 Upper Sandusky at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Vermilion is the No. 2 seed while Norwalk took the fourth seed and Willard the seventh.

The district tournament will be held on Oct. 23 and 26 at Shelby High School. The semifinals will be played at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 and the championship match will be at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Division III Tiffin District

In the Division III Tiffin District, the Mansfield Christian Flames earned the No. 2 seed and opted for a first-round bye. They will take on the winner of No. 10 Riverdale and No. 11 Crestview at 12 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Mansfield Christian for a sectional championship. Crestview will travel to Riverdale at 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 for a sectional semifinal match to see who moves on to play the Flames.

Liberty-Benton earned the No. 1 overall seed while Van Burnen was third, Cory-Rawson was fourth and Edison was fifth. Bluffton (No. 6), Huron (No. 7), Old Fort (No. 8) and Ada (No. 9) will also compete in the district tournament.

The district semifinals will be on Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the championship game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Division I Springfield District

In the Division I Holland Springfield District, the Madison Rams earned the No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 8Sylvania Northview at 12 p.m. on Oct. 21 for a sectional championship match.

The district semifinals will be held at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Springfield High School with the title match at noon on Oct. 28.

