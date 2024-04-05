Tourney Town creating memories for next generation of basketball players

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s Women’s Final Four weekend! A showdown of the best there is in women’s college hoops will take over Cleveland, but before the ball is tipped, Cleveland is putting on a party fit for a champion.

This weekend, the NCAA and Destination Cleveland is transforming the Huntington Convention Center into a basketball fans’ paradise.

It comes complete with mascots, music, merchandise and yes, lots and lots of basketball.

The goal of the Tourney Town is to help create memories for people of all ages, but especially the next generation of basketball players.

“I just think it’s cool because I have been playing basketball since the third grade and now everyone is supporting women’s basketball,” said Ali Hasenkopf, a sophomore at Walsh Jesuit High School.

There are only four teams left to dream of winning a championship, but it’s easy to see that the entire sport is winning this weekend.

“It’s like right here and I love watching women’s basketball and their games are in Cleveland, it’s just really exciting,” said Brooklyn Layne, a seventh grader from Richmond Heights.

