Tourney Bracket Now - West Region

The Associated Press

Nate Oats didn't just speed up Alabama's playing style by urging his players to put the pedal to the metal whenever they got the chance. The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide's second-year coach also mashed the accelerator in lifting the program from the doldrums of recent seasons into Southeastern Conference champions and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Oats did it with an up tempo style and by adding key pieces to a team that already had some talented players on the roster.