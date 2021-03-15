Tourney Bracket Now - West Region
Andy Behrens, Pete Thamel, Krysten Peek and Preston Johnson break down the West Region of the 2021 NCAA men’s tournament field - including number one overall seed Gonzaga.
New Orleans Pelican star Zion Williamson says he has no interest in this year's NCAA basketball tournament since the Blue Devils aren't playing.
In the West, it's hard to find anyone who is a realistic challenger to Gonzaga.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola moved quickly to quash talk of a historic quadruple on Monday -- after one of his own players said they were capable of a clean sweep of trophies.
From the NCAA Tournament first-round upsets all the way to the championship picks, our experts break down March Madness.
Nate Oats didn't just speed up Alabama's playing style by urging his players to put the pedal to the metal whenever they got the chance. The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide's second-year coach also mashed the accelerator in lifting the program from the doldrums of recent seasons into Southeastern Conference champions and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Oats did it with an up tempo style and by adding key pieces to a team that already had some talented players on the roster.
As the day unfolds, will Dak Prescott bring the much needed energy to recommit the team into super bowl contenders?
The college basketball regular season is over. Selection Sunday has come and gone. The NCAA tournament – the drama, the pageantry, the elation, the heartbreak – is here. And that means somebody in your life is talking about brackets.
Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria was substituted during his team's French league game amid unconfirmed reports his home had been burglarized with his family inside.
Yahoo Sports College Basketball reporter Krysten Peek takes you through the West Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and gives you her instant reaction to seeing the matchups for the first time. Make sure to sign up for Yahoo Fantasy’s 50-K Tourney Pick’Em contest for your chance at ten thousand dollars and a Las Vegas getaway. Free to play, so sign up now at yahoo.com/tourney.
Illinois has gone 14-1 in its last 15 games to earn a No. 1 seed.
The 68-team field was unveiled Sunday night, but this time it came with a caveat thanks to COVID-19.
The Honda Classic announced on Monday that it was renaming its media center after longtime golf journalist Tim Rosaforte.
Rajon Rondo (Atlanta Hawks) with a 3-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings, 03/13/2021
Viktor Hovland was assessed a two-stroke penalty on Thursday after accidentally moving his ball mark to the wrong spot — something his mom noticed on TV.
In eight seasons, Pitino amassed a 141-123 record with just a 54-96 conference record over his time at Minnesota.
After months of negotiations, Fury and Joshua have finally signed a deal for two fights.
The belief that Ron Rivera desires a true QB competition has led to rumors about Mitch Trubisky potentially heading to D.C. in free agency.
There is some real risk in keeping Okwara but the Lions are better with him on the team
Michigan Wolverines basketball is the undisputed Big Ten regular-season champions and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993 when head coach Juwan Howard was playing for the Maize and Blue and helped lead his squad to the national title game. After going 19-12 in his first season and seeing the postseason get canceled due to the global COVIID-19 pandemic, Howard navigated a unique offseason, brought in six new players, including two key transfers in fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith, senior guard Chaundee Brown and freshman center Hunter Dickinson, and had his team rolling from there.
Under Archie Miller, Indiana ranked in the Top-25 just one time.