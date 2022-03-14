Tourney Bracket Now - West Region preview
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including number one overall seed Gonzaga and two-seed Duke.
March Madness indeed
The college basketball regular season is over. The NCAA tournament – the drama, the pageantry, the elation, the heartbreak – is here.
An underwhelming performance by Duke was something to note last week.
The South Carolina Gamecocks went 171-147 in 10 seasons under coach Frank Martin. He had led the program to the 2017 Final Four.
Before the 2022 NCAA Tournaments begin, take a look at some of the biggest upsets in March Madness history.
Who will be the last team standing in March Madness? Heres a look at the betting favorites to win the 2022 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament.
Frank Schwab joins Minty Bets to give his initial thoughts on the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket.
There's plenty of intrigue in a region featuring Penny Hardaway's first tournament berth with Memphis and a potential regional final rematch between Gonzaga and Duke.
AP Top 25 Poll - where do all the top teams stand in the latest AP college basketball rankings after the regular season?
A potential second-round match vs. Tom Izzo, Michigan State awaits Duke.
The 2022 NIT is back to 32 teams and will have the semifinals and finals of the tournament at Madison Square Garden.
Tennessee basketball is the No. 3 seed in the South region, facing No. 14 seed Longwood in Indianapolis on Thursday. Can Vols reach the Final Four?
It's the third week of March, and you know what that means! Scott Pianowski is here with the 2022 men's tournament bracket in-hand, ready to give you some of the best bets (and a sneaky First Four play) if you want to make some money on college hoops.