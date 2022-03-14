Tourney Bracket Now - South Region preview

Blue and Gold

After losing three of its last six games of the season, Notre Dame men's basketball just barely made the NCAA Tournament. The Irish (22-10) will take part in the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, in a battle with Rutgers (18-13) for the No. 11 seed in the West Region on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. EST (truTV). Notre Dame will make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2016-17 season and its 37th in program history.