Tourney Bracket Now - Midwest Region preview

Reuters

Fleeing from Kyiv was an unusual way to get to know each other better for Russian Mikhail Liublin and his Ukrainian girlfriend who started dating only weeks before war broke out in Ukraine. Sitting in chilly sunshr5ine on a small balcony at their rented flat in Budapest, they are now trying to plan their future. Like the other 2.7 million people who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion started, in Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War Two, their peaceful lives were shattered.