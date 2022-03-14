Tourney Bracket Now - Midwest Region preview
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including top-seeded Kansas.
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including top-seeded Kansas.
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including a pair of Final Four teams from last season in Baylor and UCLA.
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including top seeded Arizona.
March Madness indeed
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including number one overall seed Gonzaga and two-seed Duke.
The college basketball regular season is over. The NCAA tournament – the drama, the pageantry, the elation, the heartbreak – is here.
Free Press sports writers make NCAA tournament predictions for March Madness bracket, with the Final Four in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.
An underwhelming performance by Duke was something to note last week.
The Patriots are losing yet another high-profile free agent, as star cornerback J.C. Jackson is set to join the Chargers.
Khristina Williams, Natalie Achonwa and Cassandra Negley break down the Spokane Region of the 2022 NCAA women’s tournament field - including defending champions Stanford
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.
One week after the franchise-shaking trade of Russell Wilson, the Seahawks are in a place they haven’t been in 10 years.
Before the 2022 NCAA Tournaments begin, take a look at some of the biggest upsets in March Madness history.
The Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team opens the NCAA Tournament in the East Region. Here are some things to know about North Carolina.
Scott Pianowski reveals NCAAB tourney teams that could pull off March Madness upsets to give your bracket a boost.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on March 14? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning at the end of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournament.
Fleeing from Kyiv was an unusual way to get to know each other better for Russian Mikhail Liublin and his Ukrainian girlfriend who started dating only weeks before war broke out in Ukraine. Sitting in chilly sunshr5ine on a small balcony at their rented flat in Budapest, they are now trying to plan their future. Like the other 2.7 million people who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion started, in Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War Two, their peaceful lives were shattered.
Frank Schwab joins Minty Bets to give his initial thoughts on the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russian president Vladimir Putin is "frustrated" by slow progress in the invasion of Ukraine, in interviews with multiple outlets on Sunday.
Here's our look at the West Region, from a betting perspective.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka was brought to tears Saturday night by a heckler at Indian Wells. It's important to understand why she was so upset.