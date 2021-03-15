Tourney Bracket Now - Final Four picks
Andy Behrens, Pete Thamel, Krysten Peek and Preston Johnson break down the 2021 NCAA men’s tournament field and reveal their choices for who will cut down the nets in Indianapolis.
Andy Behrens, Pete Thamel, Krysten Peek and Preston Johnson break down the East Region of the 2021 NCAA men’s tournament field - including the Michigan Wolverines, who earned the top seed in their region for just the third time in school history.
Andy Behrens, Pete Thamel, Krysten Peek and Preston Johnson break down the South Region of the 2021 NCAA men’s tournament field - including top-seeded Baylor, who is hoping to secure its first Final Four berth since 1950.
Chris Balas talks Isaiah Livers, Michigan basketball in the NCAA Tournament on The Huge Show with Bill Simonson.
Andy Behrens, Pete Thamel, Krysten Peek and Preston Johnson break down the West Region of the 2021 NCAA men’s tournament field - including number one overall seed Gonzaga.
Andy Behrens, Pete Thamel, Krysten Peek and Preston Johnson break down the Midwest Region of the 2021 NCAA men’s tournament field - including top-seeded Illinois looking to make a run at its first NCAA tournament title.
A look at some of the best strategies when it comes to betting and winning on the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Gonzaga is No. 1. Texas Southern is No. 68. We've put the rest of the NCAA tournament teams in eight tiers, and ranked them by championship likelihood.
From the NCAA Tournament first-round upsets all the way to the championship picks, our experts break down March Madness.
Drake is in a play-in game, and Iowa is a No. 2 seed.
New Orleans Pelican star Zion Williamson says he has no interest in this year's NCAA basketball tournament since the Blue Devils aren't playing.
Well done, Ant Man. Well done.
Baylor is one of the best offensive teams in the country. Will we get a Baylor vs. Gonzaga matchup in the Final Four?
Yahoo Sports College Basketball reporter Krysten Peek takes you through the West Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and gives you her instant reaction to seeing the matchups for the first time.
Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel talks with Alambama Head Coach Nate Oats after the Crimson Tide secure a No. 2 seed in the 2021 NCAA Basktball Tournament
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI's Pat Forde taped a late, beer-fueled edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast for your listening pleasure. The guys go through each region and break down the favorites and the bracket busters before they pick their Final Four teams.