Tourney Bracket Now - Final Four picks

Associated Press

Standing in front of microphones, general manager Alex Anthopoulos refused even to say it. Freeman's tenure with the Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics, a franchise-altering deal that cost a prize package of four players, including young outfielder Cristian Pache. Freeman was the 2020 NL MVP and a five-time All-Star over 12 seasons with Atlanta, and his outspoken leadership proved critical on last year's championship team.