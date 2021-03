Yahoo Sports

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI’s Pat Forde taped a late, beer-fueled edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast for your listening pleasure. The guys go through each region and break down the favorites and the bracket busters before they pick their Final Four teams. Make sure to play this year’s Yahoo Fantasy 50-K Tourney Pick’em contest for your chance to win cold hard cash as well. The bracket with the highest score will win the Grand Prize of ten thousand dollars and a Las Vegas getaway. It is free to enter and over ten thousand people will win cash prizes. Sign up now at tourney.yahoo.com.