Tourney Bracket Now - East Region preview
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including a pair of Final Four teams from last season in Baylor and UCLA.
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including a pair of Final Four teams from last season in Baylor and UCLA.
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including top seeded Arizona.
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including top-seeded Kansas.
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including number one overall seed Gonzaga and two-seed Duke.
March Madness indeed
The college basketball regular season is over. The NCAA tournament – the drama, the pageantry, the elation, the heartbreak – is here.
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.
Frank Schwab joins Minty Bets to give his initial thoughts on the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket.
An underwhelming performance by Duke was something to note last week.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on March 14? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning at the end of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournament.
Before the 2022 NCAA Tournaments begin, take a look at some of the biggest upsets in March Madness history.
The Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team opens the NCAA Tournament in the East Region. Here are some things to know about North Carolina.
Don’t be surprised if Gene Taylor interviews these candidates as Kansas State’s coaching search heats up
The NCAA brackets and seedings have been announced – download and use our printable bracket to write down your March Madness predictions.
The Seattle Seahawks are far from the only team that's interested in trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
There's plenty of intrigue in a region featuring Penny Hardaway's first tournament berth with Memphis and a potential regional final rematch between Gonzaga and Duke.
March Madness is here, which means it's time to get your printable men's bracket for the NCAA Tournament field and make your predictions.
Not long after the release of the NCAA tournament bracket, BetMGM released betting lines for the first-round games.
Every college basketball team aims to peak in time for the NCAA tournament, but some aren't so fortunate due to injuries or disrupted team chemistry.
The NCAA selection committee kept these notable teams out of the field of 68, which means they're instead headed for the NIT.
The 2022 NCAA basketball tournament is here! It's time to fill out your bracket for March Madness, in PDF form. Download and print here.