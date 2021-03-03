Tourney Bracket Now

The Telegraph

Bradley Wiggins has called for a fresh investigation into the delivery of a batch of Testogel to the national velodrome a decade ago. However, the 2012 Tour de France champion added that he did not believe any rider would have been "stupid enough” to dope in that manner in 2011. A medical tribunal sensationally ruled last Friday that 30 sachets of Testogel had been ordered into the velodrome by former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman with the intention to dope an unnamed rider. The ruling led to widespread calls to unmask the intended recipient or recipients, with a shadow now cast over an entire generation of athletes. Wiggins, speaking on his own show on Eurosport on Monday, said he did not believe anyone would have been stupid enough to try to cheat using Testogel. "I don’t know anyone in their right mind who would use that for doping in that period, particularly given the amount of testing in that time: the blood passports, in-house testing, out-of-competition with UKAD [UK Anti-Doping]," he said on The Bradley Wiggins Show.