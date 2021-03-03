Tourney Bracket Now
Yahoo Sports breaks down the field of 68 teams for the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, including tips for your brackets, advice for placing winning bets and predictions on who will cut down the nets in Atlanta. Host and Iowa super fan Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports college basketball reporter Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports college basketball analyst Krysten Peek, and sports betting analyst Preston Johnson will offer their insight and advice on the tournament field. Yahoo Sports betting analyst Minty Bets and MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback will also analyze the latest odds and lines as we enter the craziest month in college basketball.