Tourney Bracket Live

Yahoo Sports breaks down the field of 68 teams for the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, including tips for your brackets, advice for placing winning bets and predictions on who will cut down the nets in Atlanta. Host Michelle Gingras will be joined live in Las Vegas by Yahoo Sports college basketball reporter Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports college basketball analyst Krysten Peek and former head coach Steve Lavin. Yahoo Sports betting analyst Matt Gothard and MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback will also join the show to analyze the latest odds and lines as we enter the craziest month in college basketball.

