Tournament softball: Caruso's 17-strikeout gem leads Astros over Goffstown

May 29—DERRY — When Pinkerton Academy pitcher Julia Caruso strikes out a batter, Maddy Schoenenberger, her shortstop, often shouts, "Put a K on it."

On Wednesday, the shortstop area was a noisy place. Caruso, a 5-foot-11 freshman right-hander, twirled a 17-strikeout one-hitter, leading the Astros to a 1-0 triumph over Goffstown in the first round of the NHIAA Division I softball tournament.

Fifth-seeded Pinkerton (16-3) will play at fourth-seeded Exeter (16-3) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 4 p.m. Exeter beat 13th-seeded Keene, 3-1, on Wednesday.

Twelfth-seeded Goffstown (10-9) had runners on second and third base with one out in the fourth inning and on first and second with one out in the seventh before Caruso quelled both threats.

"She doesn't get rattled in those situations — when runners get on," said Pinkerton senior Jennie Hiscox, who drove in the game-winning run. "She stays confident and makes sure she keeps throwing strikes and helping our team out so we back her up with that."

The Grizzlies laid down a sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning to move baserunners Dana Still (walk) and Regan O'Meara (hit by pitch) to second and third base. Then Caruso, who walked four and hit four batters, struck out both Emma LeClair (looking) and Makenzie Oliver (swinging) to end the frame.

In the seventh, Caruso struck out LeClair before hitting Brooke LeClair and walking Brit LeClair to give Goffstown a chance to knot the score. Caruso bounced back by striking out Ari Girzone (looking) and Sophia Dery (swinging) to clinch the Astros' victory.

"Nothing phases her," Pinkerton coach Tom Wall said of Caruso, who throws a fastball, curveball, screwball and knuckleball.

Goffstown coach Erin Trnka said it was not the outcome she wanted but she like her players' effort.

"We played really great defense and we had lots of opportunities throughout some of the innings and we just couldn't collect," Trnka said.

Hiscox's one-out RBI single in the fourth inning — one of Pinkerton's five hits — didn't surprise Wall. Hiscox, who bats sixth and wears the same number, also scored figured prominently in Pinkerton's 3-2 regular-season win at Salem. She led off the seventh inning with a double and later scored the winning run.

On Wednesday, as Hiscox stepped into the batter's box in the fourth, Wall told her to put a smile on.

So on the seventh pitch of her at-bat, with a full count, Hiscox ripped a single to right, scoring Nalia Hilton from second.

"Jennie, to make that contact and get that run across — that was so gigantic," Wall said. "But that's what Jennie's done all season."

Goffstown starter Sophie Roussel allowed one earned run on two hits alongside five strikeouts over the first four innings. Oliver allowed two hits and struck out one over two relief innings.

Schoenenberger, Mollie Wheale, Caitlyn Lemay and Maddy Moore each logged a hit for Pinkerton.

"I think (the win) makes us realize that the games are going to be close in the playoffs ... so making sure we stay focused and stay confident is important," Hiscox said.

ahall@unionleader.com