📸 Tournament over? Kieran Tierney stretchered off for Scotland

Scotland have been dealt a massive blow as Kieran Tierney had to be stretchered off in the second half of their game against Switzerland with the score at 1-1, which could suggest he may play no further part in the tournament.

The defender, who was stationed in Steve Clarke's back three, went down on the hour mark and immediately gestured to be substituted. Visibly distressed, he was stretchered off by the medical staff and taken straight down the tunnel, leaving his side to fight on for a result against Switzerland without him.

📸 - Let's hope Tierney will be okay, it doesn't look good. pic.twitter.com/52nuMVEDJw — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 19, 2024

His nation are in action again on Sunday, which may be too much of a tight turnaround for the Arsenal man to recover. If Scotland don't make it out of the group stages, he could have played his final game at the tournament.