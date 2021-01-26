Tournament Madness, Coach K’s comments, Tennessee coaching search

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated are your guides to offseason nirvana.

The trio begins with 600 million reasons why March Madness is happening in 2021. Will teams skip the conference tournaments?

Duke is currently on the outside of the NCAA tournament but Coach K was the talk of basketball this week after a spout with a student reporter. Did Krzyzewski need to issue an apology?

The guys also have the latest from the UT coaching search and two People’s Court cases on the docket.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts