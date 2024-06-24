Tournament-ending injury could force United to end pursuit of new £50-67m target

Manchester United had been most heavily linked with centre-halves and strikers this summer window – until Fabrizio Romano confirmed their interest in an unexpected midfield target last Wednesday.

The transfer expert took to X (Twitter) to break the news of the Reds’ interest in West Ham United ace Edson Alvarez, claims that have since been seconded by Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, who revealed that the star is valued between €60-80 million (£50-67m)

While Alvarez’s links to Old Trafford took some fans by surprise – given that he’s only been with the Irons for one season – supporters were bemused at the fact that he is yet another Erik ten Hag-coached player, having worked with the manager during their time at Ajax.

That means that should a deal get over the line, the 26-year-old would join the likes of Antony, Andre Onana and Lisandro Martinez as one of Ten Hag’s former protegees in Amsterdam.

Alvarez withdrawn with hamstring injury in first Copa America clash

However, United are likely to have put their interest on ice over the weekend after Alvarez sustained a serious injury setback during Mexico’s Copa America opener against Jamaica.

Just 27 minutes into his nation’s first group-stage clash, the midfielder went down clutching his hamstring and writhing in pain through a non-contact hamstring complaint. The medical team rushed a stretcher onto the pitch but Alvarez was instead helped off by two members of training staff.

Mexico’s captain Edson Alvarez in tears after a non-contact injury in his first-ever Copa America game. Life is not fair. 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/D2YKyYlEW9 — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) June 23, 2024

It has since been announced that the injury has, unfortunately, seen his involvement in Copa America come to an abrupt end.

West Ham are currently liaising with the Mexico team to gauge his condition while he’s away in the United States.

