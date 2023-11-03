Tourists Rescued From Flooded River as Storm Ciaran Hits Northeast Italy

Emergency crews in Northeast Italy responded to widespread flooding in the region brought by Storm Ciaran on Friday, November 3, according to local reports.

This footage from Italy’s national fire and emergency response service, the Vigili del Fuoco, shows two tourists being rescued from a boat on rising water.

Emergency services said “100 interventions” were conducted on Friday, with the majority being carried out between Udine and Pordenone.

The Governor of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga, thanked “rescuers who have worked tirelessly” in response to the flooding. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful