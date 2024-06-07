Touring Street Stocks return to Anderson Speedway

Jun. 7—ANDERSON — The Ohio Wheelman Series for Street Stocks will make its second appearance this weekend at Anderson Speedway.

Anderson's Josh Poore won the most recent Ohio Wheelman feature at Toledo Speedway and is looking for his 51st win at Anderson Speedway, which would tie the mark of local legend Rick Fields.

A year ago, Poore set the fast time during qualifications with James Kirby scoring the victory.

A year ago there were 26 teams at Anderson Speedway for the 50-lap feature, and another strong field is anticipated Saturday.

The traveling series will be joined Saturday by three local divisions that haven't been in action for a month.

The Modifieds return for a 40-lap feature where Dalton Conner has won two of the three events with Nathan Greene the most recent winner during the Spring Championships.

The Ford Division has produced three different winners this season, with Josh Sage, JD Blankenship and Ron Phipps visiting the Riley & Sons Victory Lane.

Defending Thunder Roadster champion Doug Dugger has recorded two feature victories by holding off his primary competitor John Robbins.

Qualifying is set for 5:45 p.m. and racing at 7:30.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.

