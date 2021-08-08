Touring the flood damage the morning after
AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach saw the damage dealt to Omaha, Nebraska, by a flood-inducing storm first-hand when he toured the city on August 8.
Seaweed has been this community's main source of income for 15 years — now climate change is destroying that This video "Seaweed Farmers in Indonesia Struggle in Face of Climate Change", first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.
The chance for severe weather shifts east on the Prairies Sunday, as western parts of the region see a welcomed cooldown from the recent days of heat.
The Dixie wildfire, driven by strong winds, tore through the Gold-rush era town of Greenville overnight on Wednesday, destroying 75 percent of the town, according to federal fire officials. As of Friday, the fire has burned through 432,813 acres and is now the largest active blaze in the U.S.
The Dixie Fire, currently ranked as the third-largest fire in California history, engulfed a small town with buildings dating prior to the Gold Rush.
The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.
“Watauga County’s and North Carolina’s daily (COVID-19) case counts and hospitalizations are quickly increasing due to the Delta Variant,” declaration states.
Thunderstorms across the upper midwestern U.S. from Friday night into Saturday brought intense lightning, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.
Reduced noise from cruise ships has made a big difference in the lives of humpback whales in Glacier Bay.
Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.
California’s Dixie Fire on Friday became the largest blaze in the U.S. and the third largest in California history, according to media reports.Raging for three weeks, it has ripped through some 400,000 acres. It exploded again overnight on Thursday - reportedly destroying the mostly evacuated town of Canyondam. Burnt out cars, buildings and debris now scatter the area as a smoky haze paints the town orange. Canyondam is the second town destroyed this week. First, the blaze wrecked havoc when it tore through the small gold-rush town of Greenville - the quaint main strip reduced to heaps of ashes. Apocalyptic images show unrecognizable buildings once open for business. Some evacuated locals described it as a ‘ghost town’: “There’s no reason for us to lose our town."The Dixie Fire is one of more than 12 wildfires burning in California.Thousands of people have evacuated the state’s northern counties, and dozens of homes have been destroyed.... as firefighters work tirelessly to control the flames.
One of five beluga whales acquired from an aquarium in Canada after a legal fight with animal rights activists has died at its new home in Connecticut. Officials at Mystic Aquarium, which specializes in beluga research, said in a Facebook post that the male whale had arrived in May with a preexisting medical condition. “This is a devastating loss for our staff and for the community, especially the animal care team who works closely with the belugas.”
Millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms in the Plains and Midwest into early week, including residents in major metro areas such as Chicago, Minneapolis and St. Louis. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. These storms included gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, South Dakota, as well as reports of trees and tree
To mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, we visit the Amazon’s indigenous activists working to defend the rainforests against deforestation and land grabs
Once famed for its exceptional wildlife, Libya's Farwa island risks becoming just another victim of lawlessness in the war-ravaged North African nation, activists struggling to save it warn.
One challenge for fire crews in Plumas County is residents who won't leave their property, forcing firefighters to take risks on their behalf.
Several people were missing as the Dixie Fire, the biggest wildfire in the U.S., tore through Northern California communities, authorities said Saturday.Details: Evacuation orders were in effect for several Sierra Nevada mountain communities, as the third-largest blaze in California's history continued to threaten homes. But Greg Hagwood, a Plumas County supervisor, said law enforcement said some residents "who have guns" told them "'Get off my property and you are not telling me to leave,'" per
Residents of Monte Lake, British Columbia, told to evacuateVillage of Lytton devastated by wildfire last month The charred remnants of homes and buildings in Lytton last month. Two people were killed in the Lytton blaze and most of the town destroyed. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters A second community in western Canada has been destroyed by wildfire as authorities in the region scramble to contain the destructive toll of climate change. Officials say the village of Monte Lake likely suffer
They are known as the King and Queen of Rewilding for their promotion of the practice of restoring their Sussex estate to its previously uncultivated state.
The Dixie Fire devastated rural Greenville, California, a town of 800 residents, on Aug. 4, 2021. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty ImagesA wildfire burning in dry mountain forest swept through the Gold Rush town of Greenville, California, on Aug. 4, reducing neighborhoods and the historic downtown to charred rubble. Hours earlier, the sheriff had warned Greenville’s remaining residents to get out immediately as strong, gusty winds drove the Dixie Fire toward town. At the same time, firefighters were a
Summer can make for unpredictable weather, with temperatures fluctuating wildly and the weather going from bright and sunny to rainy in what seems like mere minutes. And while those sudden changes in weather may be frustrating when they put a damper on your plans, they can also take a more serious turn when lightning is involved. However, it's not just your own safety you may be jeopardizing during a lightning storm, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—a common beha