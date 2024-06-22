Toure: Reports Fulham interested in record-breaking Atalanta striker

Premier League outfit Fulham are reportedly interested in exploring a move for Atalanta striker El-Bilal Toure, who became the club’s most expensive signing of all time when he arrived from Almeria last summer.

The Mali international switched LaLiga for Serie A in the summer of 2023, costing Atalanta a sum of around €30m.

However, he then suffered a serious injury to his hamstring almost immediately after his signing and subsequently missed the first 23 Serie A matches of the 2023-24 campaign.

Toure did manage to net on his league debut for Atalanta, coming off the bench in an eventual 4-1 victory over Genoa in February. He also made a consistent series of appearances, largely from the bench, from April onwards, in both the league and the Europa League.

Reported Premier League interest in Toure

According to reports from l’Equipe and TMW, Fulham are interested in striking a deal with Atalanta for Toure.

The West Londoners are said to be prepared to take the striker on loan with an option to buy, however, Atalanta are not willing to let their record signing leave under those circumstances.