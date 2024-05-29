How to tour a US Olympic training site in the San Diego metro area

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are quickly approaching, meaning the best athletes on the globe are preparing to gather in Paris for their chance to take home gold.

From archery and volleyball to fencing and cycling, the amount of training that goes into perfecting each sport is extensive. Athletes dedicate themselves for years on end to make it to the world stage.

Olympic training sites are scattered throughout the U.S., with one center being located in the San Diego metropolitan area.

For those who are curious to learn more about Olympic training, the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center offers educational tours and even VIP experiences at the facility. A breakdown of what tours are available to the general public can be found below.

Tour options

Self-Guided Tours

Visitors can walk down the mile-long Olympic Path that runs through the main campus without a guide for absolutely free. This self-guided tour will provide an overlook to many of the sports venues. It’s open to public Monday through Saturday during daylight hours.

Guided Tours

A guide will provide background information about the history of Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, as well as the purpose of the facility. Also provided will be general facts about local athletes and sport venues.

There are three different options for self-guided tours:

— The Bronze Tour is $10 per person and includes a guided tour down the Olympic Path.

— The Silver Tour is $20 per person and includes an exclusive guided tour of the venues, along with a behind the scenes walkthrough of the Strength & Conditioning Center and Dining Hall.

— The Gold Tour is $45 per person and includes an exclusive guided tour of venues, behind the scenes walkthrough of the Strength & Conditioning Center and Dining Hall, as well as an “Eat like an Athlete” experience where guests can enjoy an all-inclusive lunch in the Dining Hall.

Educational Group Tours

These tours are offered to school groups of 10 or more participants (second grade and older). The facility requires at least one adult for every 10 students. The maximum group size is 40 but that can be increase with ample notice in advance.

How to book

General public tours are given on a walk-in basis or can be reserved in advance by telephone (619-482-6220) or email (tours@trainatchulavista.com).

Guided tours are subject to availability on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Golf cart tours can accommodate up to seven passengers.

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games are slated to begin on July 26. Head to Chula Vista ahead of time for some extra insight.

