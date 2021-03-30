Take a tour of the University of Oregon's new $270 million Nike track stadium that rivals top football programs

Jackson Thompson
·3 min read
HF Renderings 6
via Uoregon.edu

  • The University of Oregon renovated its historic track and field stadium Hayward Field.

  • Renovations reportedly cost more than $270 million.

  • The new features include an underground museum and a 10-story tower.

The University of Oregon's Hayward Field is 100 years old but is set to show off a new modern look after a renovation that is estimated to have cost $270 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The project was funded entirely by private donations, led by the Nike cofounder Phil Knight and Penny Knight. The funding also included gifts from more than 50 donors and will give Oregon's track and field athletes the premier facility in the country for their sport.

Here's a look at the facility's luxurious layout and design. Many of the images are from a rendering produced before the stadium was opened.

The original Hayward Field opened in 1919 as a football stadium repurposed from a cow pasture. It has hosted multiple NCAA championships and Olympic trials over the years.

GettyImages 146988713
Michael Heiman/Getty Images

Construction on the new renovations began in the summer of 2018. The renovations debuted last summer, but fans have not yet been allowed to enjoy the new stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

201001_Hayward_Field_05
via Uoregon.edu

But Oregon's track and field teams have put their newly renovated facility to good use in the meantime.

The university contracted with Hoffman Construction and SRG Partnership for the renovations.

HF Renderings 6
via Uoregon.edu

The renovations expanded the seating in the stadium from 10,500 to 12,650 in permanent seating, with expandable seating bringing maximum capacity to 25,000.

HF Renderings 1
via Uoregon.edu

The renovations also expanded the track from eight lanes to nine.

HF Renderings 3
via Uoregon.edu

The renovations' main objective was to create a 'theater-like' experience for spectators, with unobstructed sight lines throughout the venue and improved acoustics.

Screen_Shot_2018_04_17_at_8.42.48_PM.0
via Uoregon.edu

The new 10-story tower is modeled after an Olympic torch. It features a lobby filled with interpretive exhibits and multiple levels for viewing with a top-story observation deck.

c kevin scott dji_0351_0
via Uoregon.edu

Like a torch, the tower even lights up and was recently lit to celebrate Oregon's 2021 men's indoor track national championship.

Last year the university lit the tower up in blue lights to honor front-line healthcare workers.

The stadium's roof is held up by support beams made from wood from Oregon's local forests. Wood is a central theme to the renovations, representing a prominent part of the state's identity.

791a1765
via Uoregon.edu

The new facility will even play host to Oregon's academics, as the university's department of human physiology will move into the northwest corner of the stadium's practice-facility level. The northwest corner features new offices, conference rooms, and labs.

img_3432
via Uoregon.edu

Underneath the exterior, the new Hayward Field also has a new indoor facility, complete with training rooms, locker rooms, and lounges.

EjXuFmpVkAA0QMv
via Uoregon.edu

It even has a barber shop.

EjXuDMIUwAAhv6X
via Uoregon.edu

Oregon has turned its track and field gear into a true spectacle with the facility's new equipment room.

