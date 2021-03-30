Take a tour of the University of Oregon's new $270 million Nike track stadium that rivals top football programs
The University of Oregon renovated its historic track and field stadium Hayward Field.
Renovations reportedly cost more than $270 million.
The new features include an underground museum and a 10-story tower.
The University of Oregon's Hayward Field is 100 years old but is set to show off a new modern look after a renovation that is estimated to have cost $270 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The project was funded entirely by private donations, led by the Nike cofounder Phil Knight and Penny Knight. The funding also included gifts from more than 50 donors and will give Oregon's track and field athletes the premier facility in the country for their sport.
Here's a look at the facility's luxurious layout and design. Many of the images are from a rendering produced before the stadium was opened.
The original Hayward Field opened in 1919 as a football stadium repurposed from a cow pasture. It has hosted multiple NCAA championships and Olympic trials over the years.
Construction on the new renovations began in the summer of 2018. The renovations debuted last summer, but fans have not yet been allowed to enjoy the new stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Oregon's track and field teams have put their newly renovated facility to good use in the meantime.
—Robert Johnson (@Run4Ducks) November 26, 2020
The university contracted with Hoffman Construction and SRG Partnership for the renovations.
The renovations expanded the seating in the stadium from 10,500 to 12,650 in permanent seating, with expandable seating bringing maximum capacity to 25,000.
The renovations also expanded the track from eight lanes to nine.
The renovations' main objective was to create a 'theater-like' experience for spectators, with unobstructed sight lines throughout the venue and improved acoustics.
The new 10-story tower is modeled after an Olympic torch. It features a lobby filled with interpretive exhibits and multiple levels for viewing with a top-story observation deck.
Like a torch, the tower even lights up and was recently lit to celebrate Oregon's 2021 men's indoor track national championship.
—oregontf (@OregonTF) March 15, 2021
Last year the university lit the tower up in blue lights to honor front-line healthcare workers.
—University of Oregon (@uoregon) March 17, 2021
The stadium's roof is held up by support beams made from wood from Oregon's local forests. Wood is a central theme to the renovations, representing a prominent part of the state's identity.
The new facility will even play host to Oregon's academics, as the university's department of human physiology will move into the northwest corner of the stadium's practice-facility level. The northwest corner features new offices, conference rooms, and labs.
Underneath the exterior, the new Hayward Field also has a new indoor facility, complete with training rooms, locker rooms, and lounges.
—oregontf (@OregonTF) October 3, 2020
It even has a barber shop.
—oregontf (@OregonTF) October 4, 2020
Oregon has turned its track and field gear into a true spectacle with the facility's new equipment room.
—Oregon Equipment (@DuckSwag) October 3, 2020
